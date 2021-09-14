John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $499.20 Million

Analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to announce sales of $499.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $498.30 million and the highest is $501.00 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $419.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock worth $783,235. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 48.6% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $148.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.38 and a 200 day moving average of $140.13. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $152.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.