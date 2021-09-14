JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to announce $52.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.35 million. JFrog posted sales of $38.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $203.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $204.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $265.83 million, with estimates ranging from $259.59 million to $271.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 531.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 109.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

JFrog stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.51.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

