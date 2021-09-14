Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

JRSH opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.79. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

