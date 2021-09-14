Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

NYSE:COR opened at $146.64 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $155.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

