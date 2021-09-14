James G. Morris Buys 1,000 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director James G. Morris bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41.
Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.
Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.
Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.