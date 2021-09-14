James G. Morris Buys 1,000 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director James G. Morris bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

