Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Given New GBX 90 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of JSE traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 75.97 ($0.99). 95,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Jadestone Energy has a one year low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 82 ($1.07). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.52. The company has a market capitalization of £352.34 million and a PE ratio of -8.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Jadestone Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.06%.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

