J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 248.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,637,000 after buying an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 98,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $159.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.51 and a 200-day moving average of $165.88. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $124.90 and a 52 week high of $181.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.