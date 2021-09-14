IVERIC bio Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 37,225 call options on the company. This is an increase of 958% compared to the average daily volume of 3,517 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISEE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. 469,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,004,237. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

