Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVAN opened at $9.97 on Friday. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Friedland purchased 100,000 shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,500.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,111,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 17.9% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 65,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

