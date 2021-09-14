Isoray (ISR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Isoray stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.91 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Isoray stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 3,364.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Isoray worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.78.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

