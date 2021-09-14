iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $58,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

ITB opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.72.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

