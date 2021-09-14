iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is Select Asset Management & Trust’s 5th Largest Position

Select Asset Management & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $10,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,160. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.73. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $148.59 and a 12-month high of $208.98.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

