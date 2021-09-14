iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 29.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,317 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,315,730. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.