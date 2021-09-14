iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Raised by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,674,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 197,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 532,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,419,000 after purchasing an additional 71,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU stock opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $104.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.