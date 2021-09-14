iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ACWF opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70.

