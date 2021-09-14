iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Stock Holdings Boosted by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 725,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $53,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

IXUS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.15. 32,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,025. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.63. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.66 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.