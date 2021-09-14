iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,831 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.92. 8,015,845 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.