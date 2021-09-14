IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $290.00 at Argus

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price lifted by Argus from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.11.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $255.57 on Friday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $265.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 81.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

