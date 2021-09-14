ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.10 Million

Brokerages expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to announce sales of $23.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.30 million. ION Geophysical reported sales of $16.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year sales of $85.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.65 million to $98.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $97.21 million, with estimates ranging from $77.41 million to $117.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.62. 1,092,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,567. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

