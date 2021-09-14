Investment Management of Virginia LLC Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,449 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,974 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,190. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

