Investment Management of Virginia LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 24.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,064,000 after purchasing an additional 41,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.15. 90,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.49. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

