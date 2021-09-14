Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XSLV opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.