Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,604 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,787.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter.

PGX opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

