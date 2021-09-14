Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 1,011.9% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

KBWD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,380. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter.

