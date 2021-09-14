Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after buying an additional 2,828,431 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,807,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,683,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after buying an additional 615,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,662,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,734,000 after buying an additional 450,499 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,158,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,224,000 after buying an additional 281,832 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75.

