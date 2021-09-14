Intouch Holdings Public (OTC:SHNUF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Intouch Holdings Public (OTC:SHNUF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Intouch Holdings Public stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. Intouch Holdings Public has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $2.40.
Intouch Holdings Public Company Profile
