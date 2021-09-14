Intouch Holdings Public (OTC:SHNUF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Intouch Holdings Public (OTC:SHNUF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Intouch Holdings Public stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. Intouch Holdings Public has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Intouch Holdings Public Company Profile

Intouch Holdings Public Co Ltd. engages in the investment in satellite, internet, telecommunications, media, and advertising businesses. It operates through the following segments: Local Wireless Telecommunications, Satellite and International Businesses, Corporate and Other Businesses. The Local Wireless Telecommunications segment provides local mobile telecommunication as well as trade and rent of telecommunications equipment and accessories.

