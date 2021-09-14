Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.90 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ISP. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €2.61 ($3.07).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.