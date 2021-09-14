Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Jeffrey Crystal Buys 641 Shares of Stock

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Jeffrey Crystal purchased 641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,717.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,210,924.

TSE ITP opened at C$29.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.88.

ITP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.72.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

