Intersect Capital LLC Sells 110 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 34.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in DaVita by 246.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of DVA stock opened at $124.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.41. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.