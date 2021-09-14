Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.71.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $608.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $609.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.17 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

