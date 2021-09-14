Intersect Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $61,228,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after buying an additional 302,868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $19,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $192.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.82.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

