Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 179 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 148,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $60,441,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAN. Truist raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Shares of MAN opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.75.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

