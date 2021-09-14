Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.52

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.52 and traded as high as C$3.61. Integra Resources shares last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 40,289 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ITR. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of C$190.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.69.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

