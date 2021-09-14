Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.98 Million

Brokerages expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to announce $385.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $388.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $384.00 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $370.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 126.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 111,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 48,449 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IART opened at $69.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.