Insight Protocol Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $109,577.86 and approximately $37,472.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00143525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.22 or 0.00814889 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00043564 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

