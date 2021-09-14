Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Sells $22,510.96 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $22,510.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,433,194.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NSIT traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $92.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day moving average is $98.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $2,874,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter.

NSIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

