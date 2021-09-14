Insider Selling: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Sells 119,465 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 119,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $2,219,659.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TFSL traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.82. 123,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,385. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 376.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 86.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 37.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 16.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 53.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFSL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

