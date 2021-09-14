Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at $121,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

