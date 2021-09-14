Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells 4,587 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 4,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $149,994.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $149,989.12.

On Friday, July 9th, David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $150,018.75.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.88 million. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enova International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enova International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Enova International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

