Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Martin J. Gepsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CME Group alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00.

CME Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,509. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.25.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.