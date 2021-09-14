Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells 10,562 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jodee Benson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of Cirrus Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65.

On Friday, June 25th, Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of Cirrus Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00.

CRUS traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.31. The company had a trading volume of 296,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,058. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.99. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

