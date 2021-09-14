Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Insider Sells C$229,435,317.08 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,450,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.21, for a total transaction of C$229,435,317.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,927,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,379,711,914.41.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total transaction of C$336,044,418.20.

On Friday, September 3rd, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total transaction of C$175,960,548.03.

Shares of CNR opened at C$147.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$161.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$138.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$137.89. The firm has a market cap of C$104.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.22.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.20.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.