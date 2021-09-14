Insider Selling: Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) VP Sells 3,251 Shares of Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AVT stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.04. 8,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,345. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Avnet by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

