Insider Buying: Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Director Acquires 13,000 Shares of Stock

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Director Hernan Martinez acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.66 per share, with a total value of C$60,550.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 356,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,658,145.86.

Shares of TSE:GCM opened at C$4.97 on Tuesday. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$8.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$489.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.72%.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Gran Colombia Gold

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

