Insider Buying: Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Jinn Wu purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ATNX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,235. Athenex, Inc. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 121.58%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 21.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Athenex during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATNX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.