InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

INPOY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of InPost in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.03 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of InPost from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.03.

INPOY opened at $9.56 on Friday. InPost has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $11.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

