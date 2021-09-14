Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Down 1.8%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) was down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 3,245,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,424,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Inpixon alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inpixon by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inpixon in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Inpixon in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inpixon in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Inpixon in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 7.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.