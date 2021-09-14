Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,188 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 77.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 12.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 238.2% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 56.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 24,433 shares during the period.

Shares of PAUG opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22.

