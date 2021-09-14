Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.88. Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 680 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $412,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 15.7% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 64.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter.

