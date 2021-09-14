Incent Market Capitalization Hits $976,617.37 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a market cap of $976,617.37 and approximately $24.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00077042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00123448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00174114 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,218.02 or 1.00161549 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.92 or 0.07232062 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00889400 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002962 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.